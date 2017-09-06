Mandatory PAN for gold sale will hit rural buyers: Jewellery traders’ chief

NT Network

PANAJI

The chairman of All Indian Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) Nitin Khandelwal, has expressed his views following the economist suggestion to make PAN card mandatory for any transaction in gold.

“There are approximately 29 crore PAN card holders in India, which means only 18 to 20% of our population has PAN card. It is extremely difficult to understand why economist are suggesting to make PAN card mandatory for any transaction in gold,” said Khandelwal.

It is quite saddening that time and again, the industry is targeted by various policy makers and experts, instead of nurturing and promoting it to become more organised and compliant, he added.

“70% of our industry generates business from the rural markets where people do not have PAN cards and also not fall under tax bracket due to agricultural income. These earnings are predominantly saved in gold jewellery,” he said.

“Gold is the only commodity that helps people sail through financial crisis especially in rural areas during flood / draught or any other calamities, since it can be encashed anytime and anywhere. If PAN cards are mandatory, official business will drop and certain jewellers promoting non billed cash sales will mushroom,” said Khandelwal.

The organised sector in the Gems & Jewellery Industry, which is growing by at least 5 to 7% every year since past 10 years will be directly impacted, as organised sector generates almost 75 to 80% of the business in the Gems & Jewellery Industr, he added.

“Also, this industry is the second largest employment generator in the country. We have to safeguard the jobs, nurture and create opportunities for the future generations, instead of formulating any mandatory policy that could have a catastrophic effect,” said Khandelwal.

“We are honoured to have a pro-business government, that has supported our industry during Excise and GST. Unlike Western / European countries, India being diversified will take its own due course and time to become a cashless economy. Hence it is suggested to take calculative and considerable steps rather than drastic changes,” he added.