Mandar Rao Desai: The stud of FC GOA

For Mandar Rao Desai, life hasn’t changed much even after playing two seasons of Indian Super League (ISL) for FC Goa, except for many more people knowing him. A fun guy who loves the colour red, is all set for his third innings with his home team. Before he packs his bag to leave to the country of football, Brasil, for the pre-season training, the fast paced footballer in some light hearted talk with NT KURIOCITY

Danuska Da Gama NT KURIOCITY

The popular and stylish footballer of Goa, Mandar Rao Desai seizes every opportunity that comes his way – scoring a goal; an opportunity to train with Spanish La Liga side, Villarreal CF; or signing up with his home team. Despite having offers from other teams in Indian Super League (ISL), he preferred to wait for his home team FC Goa to offer him a chance.

“Of course I had offers, but for me the preference is always FC Goa. The money is secondary,” says the footballer who is happy to be mentored by coach Zico for the third consecutive season, under the banner of his team.

Just back after his two week stint Spanish La Liga side, Villarreal CF, Mandar says that the experience was one that was full of learning. While agreeing that the kind of training there is much different to those in the country, he says had a wonderful encounter with good training facilities, coaches and camaraderie with players. “The quality of the game is what I really got to see and play,” he says.

So what else did you do there? “Nothing besides football,” he says firmly.

All set to fly out to Brazil with team members of FC Goa. He is looking forward to getting better at his game with improved pace, crossing and shooting. If he gets a chance he says, he would love to meet Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and other players who he admires. “With all my effort, dedication and training I am hoping to score more than 6 goals this year (ISL 2-3 goals),” says a visibly confident Mandar.

Unlike the fans who are quite perturbed with the change of owners, Mandar believes that changes of owners shouldn’t change support or loyalty to the team. “Ofcourse I knew the previous owners personally, but that doesn’t mean we withdraw support. It is our Goan team, after all. Support the players and team as a whole,” he says.

Though he is preparing to up his performance this season, he is also of the opinion that national duty comes first and even if there’s money in ISL, it means a lot of pride to represent India.

Rewinding to the past Mandar says that despite being pushed by his parents to study as that time there was no much scope for sports, he was adamant on pursuing football. His parents supported him, whilst being quite unsure what the future would hold for their son. He says his parents today are proud of his achievements and the manner in which he has been tasting success.

“I don’t know if there is anything called luck. But what I know is that my hard work and dedication has made me reach this level,” says the level headed footballer.

He strongly believes that grass root level football programmes is the only way to tap talent and nurture it in the years to come so as to achieve long term football goals for the country. Talking about his days as a young footballer he says: “When I was playing at the grassroots level, it wasn’t great at all. At that time camps were just for a couple of weeks or days. Now these programmes are designed year through and can be very helpful.” He says that there is a shortage of football academies in the country and lack of family support which are the two most important aspects to increase performance and tap talent.

Today, there are also those who believe sport is the easy route to earning fast money. An international medal can fetch you prize money not just from the government but also from corporates. Agreeing with the same to some extent, Mandar says, “People unfortunately think today that sports is the way to becoming rich. This is a misconception as it involves hard work, discipline and dedication. The results don’t come soon. You need to persevere. But, if you go with the mindset of only making money, you will not be able to achieve success.”

Mandar does admit that for any footballer the biggest fear is an injury which can virtually end a career. “I try my best not to think about injuries and instead focus on being fit to avoid getting injured.”

Ask him about the attitude of supporters who immediately turn tables on you after a defeat and Mandar laughs saying that the attitude of the audience is difficult to deal, they support you and praise when you win, but are quick to desert you after a loss. “It’s a game after all. There will be a winner and loser, but the audience or supporter’s reaction is what will always be there. What it shouldn’t do is – affect the charisma of players and shift focus or pull down players. Players should take wins and losses in their stride and not get upset.”

