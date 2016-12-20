Mandar joins BFC, E Bengal; DSK reinforce squads

IANS

BENGALURU

I-League champions Bengaluru FC added winger Mandar Rao Dessai, goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya and left-back Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, to their squad ahead of the I-League season.

The trio was signed on loan deals from their respective Indian Super League (ISL) franchises. Ralte was signed from Mumbai City FC, Dessai from FC Goa) and Bhattacharya from FC Pune City, a release from the club said.

Nigerian born Hong Kong international Alex Akande is all set to give trials at the East Bengal football club, sources have said.

Akande, who holds a Hong Kong passport, will come to Kolkata on Friday to showcase his skills as the Kolkata giants look to replace South Korean striker Do Dong-hyun. He is expected to fill up the Asian foreigner quota permitted in the I-league.

Akande played for Kitchee SC under Indian Super League (ISL) champions Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) coach Jose Molina during his tenure at the Hong Kong club.

In Pune, I-League football side DSK Shivajians FC signed two home-based players, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Sanju Pradhan, for the football tournament beginning next month.

Lalrinzuala was signed on loan from Indian Super League (ISL) Chennaiyin FC while Pradhan was hired from FC Pune City.

Lalrinzuala, 18, was recently named the “Emerging Player” of the ISL.

The left back has made 13 appearances for Chennaiyin and has been part of every age group of the Indian national side from the U-14 set-up to the U-19 level.

DSK coach Dave Rogers said, in a release: “I knew that this boy was going to be something special as his ability as a left back, not just defensively but offensively, is outstanding. His energy levels, to get up and down the pitch, along with his quality on the ball, have improved immensely; and also defensively he has grown into the best young defender in the country.Pradhan, a veteran midfielder in the country’s football circuit, will add experience and impetus to the position.

Former Salgaocar FC captain Rocus Lamare has joined Shillong Lajong.