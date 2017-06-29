Manashree wins gold for Kare Law College

Manashree Mohan Naik of Govind Ramnath Kare College of Law, Margao stood first at the third year LLB examination conducted by the Goa University in April with a record of 80.5 per cent. Lariza Gomes stood third at the Goa University examination.

This is the second consecutive year that Kare Law College has been awarded the gold medal.

Manashree has been a top ranker in almost all her public examinations which include Higher Secondary School Ceritficate (HSSC), Graduation and now law through Kare Law College.

She has to her credit awards like Meritorious Student of The Year 2016-2017 and Best Library user 2016-2017 at the college and Juri-crit competition 2016, a National judgement review competition, organised by V M Salgaocar College of Law, Miramar.

Manashree has also won the Konkani essay competition organised on the eve of Konkani Diwas and secured accolades in various literary and academic competitions.