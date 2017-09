NT BUZZ

A collection of 60 Marathi poems themed on the topic ‘monsoon’ by writer, author and journaAlist, Kalika Bapat was recently released at Multipurpose Hall, Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto at the hands of president, Goa Marathi Academy, Anil Samant and editor of Navprabha, Paresh Prabhu. The content in the book is based on this nostalgic and most preferred season – monsoons.