Management development programme in city

PANAJI: A 2-day management development programme (MDP) on ‘Managing and leading change: real world strategies and tools’ was inaugurated by Dr Praveen Khullar- head of Global Development Centers Sanofi Group at city hotel on Friday. The MDP is being organised by NIPM (National Institute of Personnel Management) Goa Chapter in association with the National Office, for middle and senior level managers. The participants includes managers from public as well as private sectors from across India. The speakers included professionals from the industry such as Sadashiv Nayak- CEO Big Bazaar, Joe Noronha- retired HR head from United Breweries and Ashwin Pasricha- organisational interventionist consultant ‘Human Network’. NT

