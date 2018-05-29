Man with Nipah symptoms kept under observation in GMC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim has kept under observation a 20-year-old male patient suspected to be suffering from Nipah virus.

The patient was brought to the GMCH after he was found to have symptoms of the Nipah virus. He has been kept in isolation.

According to the information provided by GMCH, the patient was travelling from Kerala and was discharged from a hospital in that state after undergoing

treatment for malaria. The exact details about the patient’s travel history and the treatment that he received in Kerala could not be ascertained as no relative is accompanying him.

He was supposed to travel to Uttar Pradesh. However, it is learnt that on the way the patient developed delirium in the train and started behaving abnormally. A railway staff at the Thivim railway station noticed him and took him to the North District Hospital at Mapusa on May 26 morning. The patient was later shifted to GMCH.

“As we observed that there was disoriented behaviour along with fever, we have admitted the patient and are currently conducting detailed medical examination. As the patient has symptoms similar to that of Nipah, we, as a precautionary measure, have sent his samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune,” said a senior doctor in the GMCH.

The doctor, however, said that it is a normal procedure, which has to be followed during an outbreak of such epidemic and the public need not panic about it.

He said that the patient has been isolated and is currently being treated for viral encephalitis. The patient’s reports from the NIV are yet to be received. Further medical treatment to the patient will depend upon the outcome of the report, the doctor said.

State epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar said that the patient’s urine, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples were drawn and have been sent to the NIV and the report of the same is expected by Tuesday evening.

The doctor at GMCH has advised people to take precautions and thoroughly wash fruits before eating and visit the nearest health centre in case of fever.

It has now been a week since the dreaded Nipah virus outbreak hit Kozhikode in north Kerala. The death toll of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala has reached 14.