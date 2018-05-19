Man opens fire at Trump’s Miami golf resort

IANS

WASHINGTON

A man yelling “anti-President Donald Trump rhetoric” was arrested on Friday after he exchanged fire with police in the lobby of the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi, was yelling about Trump when Miami-Dade and City of Doral police officers responded to the scene, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Hill magazine.

Oddi was in stable condition after being shot in an exchange of fire with police, said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. A Doral police officer suffered broken bones but was not shot.

The gunman took a flag from a pole in the rear of the resort complex, brought it into the lobby, draped it over a counter, yelled rhetoric against Trump and fired a gun into the air — at the roof and chandeliers, Perez said.

He then “waited for officers to engage him”, the officer said. Perez said the man’s immediate motive seemed to be to lure police into a gunfight. “He did succeed (in luring police), and he did lose.”

The President’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted his thanks to the Miami-area Police Department following the incident.

Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were working with the local police on investigating the incident, which was being treated as a state crime rather than a federal crime.