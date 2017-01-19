Man held for ‘obstructing’ BJP’s corner meeting in Borim

PONDA: Ponda police late on Wednesday night arrested a man from Borim for “obstructing” Bharatiya Janata Party’s corner meeting which was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar near Saibaba Temple at Borim. He was released on bail on Thursday.

According to police, Ramdas Naik, a resident of Devulwada-Borim questioned Parrikar over a number of issues in a way that led to obstruction of the meeting and created chaos. To prevent further disturbance in the meeting, the man was soon arrested.

According to sources, Naik questioned Parrikar about the tenancy act issue and levelled allegations that the BJP government is of U-turns and over other issues. The Minister for Industries Mahadev Naik was also present at the meeting, which was part of a series of four meetings scheduled in Shiroda constituency.

After a meeting at Bethora, Parrikar along with Naik had reached Borim to address the corner meeting, which was attended by around 200 people.

Naik was questioned for hours by police but he complained of illness and was admitted in sub-district hospital at Ponda. Ponda police registered an offence against him for obstructing the meeting. Naik was however later released on bail.