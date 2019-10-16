Man booked for rash and negligent driving

Vasco: The Verna police on Tuesday registered an offence against a driver of a Volkswagen Polo car for driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and causing injuries to its occupants.

As per police, the driver of the Volkswagen Polo car, identified as Shashank

Hadke (30), a native of Nagpur, Maharashtra drove his vehicle towards traffic signal point at Birla Cross junction from Vasco in a rash and negligent manner and further rammed his vehicle into a Bolero pick-up. The impact was such that the occupant from the car namely Snehal Wasnik (29), a native of Nagpur Maharashtra sustained grievous injuries and has been rushed to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim. The accident was reported at around 3 am on October 14.

The police in this connection have registered an offence against the driver of the car.