Man arrested for raping sister-in-law in Arpora hotel

MAPUSA: In a shocking incident that occurred on Sunday, Anjuna police arrested a Surat native for allegedly raping his sister-in-law in a hotel at Arpora. The alleged accused had come down to Goa on a vacation along with his family, relatives and friends.

According to the Anjuna police, the victim, aged 42, along with her family and friends had travelled down to Goa on November 1. On Sunday, when the family went out for shopping, the victim started complaining about not feeling well. Hence, she was dropped back to the hotel by family members.

Police said that in the afternoon, alleged accused Sumit Mittal, aged 32 and a native of Surat in Gujarat, entered the victim’s hotel room, latched the door from inside, gagged the victim, who is the sister-in-law of the accused, and raped her.

The incident came to light after the victim’s family members and relatives returned to the hotel. The matter was later reported to the police.

Acting on the complaint, Anjuna police registered an offence under Sections 326 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused. Police sub-inspector Nishad Mandrekar is investigating into the matter.