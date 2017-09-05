Malnutrition, anaemia raising their ugly heads in South Goa

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

MARGAO

South Goa has in recent times seen rise in malnutrition and anaemia, as children have been at the receiving end of bad feeding habits of their mothers.

As part of weeklong activities to observe the National Nutrition Week, the urban health centre in Margao has taken to spread the importance of breastfeeding so as to ensure better child healthcare.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ about the seriousness of malnutrition, Margao UHC’s nutrition officer Melkiza Furtado said that new mothers have been increasingly depending on processed and prepackaged foods to feed their children and even infants.

“Cases of malnutrition start at the age of four-month-old infancy because mothers feed their children processed and preprocessed foods like Cerelac and ‘top fast food’. They should only be feeding breast milk to babies till they are six-month-old. Feeding processed food at such an early age leads to ill-effects later on in a child’s life,” Furtado said.

The National Family Health Survey 4 (NFHS 4) has also pointed to the same aspects. As per the survey, only 8.5 per cent of children in South Goa between the infancy age of six months and 23 months receive adequate diet.

The survey has revealed that in South Goa 48.1 per cent of children between the age of six months and 59 months have been found to be anaemic, while the all-Goa figure stands at 48.3 per cent.

In the district, 28.7 per cent of women between the ages of 15 and 49 have been found to be anaemic.

The UHC aims at creating awareness among mothers as well as adolescent girls as conditions like anaemia and malnutrition are becoming rampant.

Expecting women are also being educated on preventing low birth weight and infant mortality.

Prevention of anaemia during pregnancy is also a concern, Furtado said.

“In recent times, a large number of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, obesity, hypertension and anaemia, have been spreading their tentacles, and are very common in adolescent girls. Diet is an important means to deal with these conditions. A balanced diet is a panacea to prevent complications,” she emphasised.

Programmes are being organised at primary health centres with focus on importance of breastfeeding, prevention of low birth weight, causes and consequences of malnutrition, especially under the age of three years, and importance of Vitamin A, Iron, Iodine and their deficiencies.

The target groups for these programmes are nursing mothers, anganwadi workers, adolescent girls, newly married women and self-help group members.