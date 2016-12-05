Mall, underpass in the offing in Ponda

Nirgosh Gaude | NT

PONDA: Four major development works of a mall, underpass, renovated garden and a city centre project (recreation and parking project) proposed by the Ponda Municipal Council (PMC) recently received the nod from the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) and are awaiting technical approval from the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA). The total estimated cost of the works is Rs 100 crore.

PMC chairperson Dr Radhika Naik said that the dilapidated Shastri Hall building situated behind the Ponda police station will be converted into a mall with provision of shops and offices along with parking space. She said that the PMC has received approval from the directorate of Municipal Administration to demolish the building.

She further said that the municipal garden in front of the Ponda Municipality building will be given a new look after which it will draw people like the newly designed Dada Vaidya Chowk.

“The project to provide much demanded ‘underpass road’ at St Anne’s Church in Silva Nagar has also been approved. Underpass of around 60 metres from St Anne Church to the cemetery to facilitate religious processions and others will be constructed. This project is expected to be the first of its kind in Goa,” said Naik.

City centre project (recreation and parking project) will come up in the plot adjacent to municipality for which 16,000 sq mtrs of land has been acquired. Design for the project has been finalised and sanctioned. Earlier, PMC had plans to constructing a football stadium in the area. But considering the fact that the area is not adequate, the plan of a football stadium was dropped and instead city centre project was finalised, the chairperson said.

Cost of the four projects is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore and work will be taken up by the GSUDA. Naik said that by the end of 2017, all the four projects will be ready and Ponda will get a new look by end council’s tenure in 2018. Hope we will end our tenure with a smile on people’s faces and a much better Ponda, Naik added.