Malaika Vaz: Telling impactful stories through her films

Maria Fernandes|NT Kuriocity

At 5 feet 11 inches, it is not just Malaika’s height that is impressive but also her resume that includes a long list of achievements and accolades. Eloquent, enthusiastic and energetic, her credentials are countless and varied. She is ranked No 3 in national wind surfing and No 2 in Regatta. She was the only Asian selected for ‘The Students on Ice Expedition’ to Antarctica and was the first girl to be a Naval Aviator for a day. She is brand ambassador for KOOH and Woodland Adventures, is the youngest Indian certified pilot and acquired her pilot’s license in Winnipeg, Canada. Endurance horse riding, scuba diving, sailing and kayaking are some of the other sports that interest her.

Malaika’s versatile personality and love for the environment has garnered interest not just at the state level but also on a national level. For her many achievements, she was awarded the Goa State Youth award at the hands of the Chief Minister, Laxmikant Parsekar. “Winning the award is a true honour for me. From the beginning of my career and all through my expeditions and shoots, the people of Goa and the Government of Goa have been very supportive and encouraging. The award is representative of this support and in the years to come I hope to contribute to Goa’s growth and protection through my work. This award also presents a platform for me to inspire other young Goans to play a role in shaping the nation they want to be citizens of,” she says.

In October last year, she was awarded the National Geographic Roar Talent Bursary, a grant extended to promising emerging talent in the field of natural history storytelling and is given to only one storyteller from across the world. She is the first Indian to have won the award in the history of the festival and was selected from a worldwide applicant pool of young wildlife filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 25. “I was very excited to be the only international participant chosen to attend the Green Oscars, the Mecca of natural history storytelling. Attending the Wildscreen festival at Bristol, UK, gave me my first taste of the industry and incredible inspiration as I start my journey as a wildlife presenter and filmmaker. Being at this landmark festival reaffirmed my passion for natural history storytelling and I am confident that I want to dive deep into this incredible field and tell stories that inspire and create an impact,” she says.

At the festival, her short film, Waghoba, was India’s entry in the emerging talent category. The 17-minute film which depicts the real life story of a newly protected forest in Maharashtra, was critically acclaimed at the festival. Produced by Felis creations which had Nitya Sood as cinematographer, the film spotlights the ground reality of fear and hatred for the tiger by residents within and on the periphery of the forest they are living in. “The film documents the nuanced interactions of humans and tigers in Central India, through the three roles the tiger plays – provider, destroyer and deity. Being a presenter and director documenting such a complex issue through my film was the biggest learning experience. Filming tiger natural history and interviewing people impacted both positively and negatively by the presence of tigers was very interesting. I will always hold Waghoba close to my heart as it is my debut documentary and one that played a huge role in shaping me as a wildlife storyteller,” she says.

At present Malaika is in Bengaluru working as a wildlife researcher and scriptwriter at Felis Creations, one of the country’s best wildlife production houses which is lead by the dynamic and internationally reputed wildlife cameraman, Sandesh Kadur. “During my internship under Kadur, I learnt so much about wildlife storytelling and filmmaking. He is an incredible mentor and is encouraging the next generation of wildlife filmmakers to tell important stories from the natural world,” she says.

Besides her various pursuits in environment related issues and wildlife conservation, Malaika has also founded and led an organisation called Kriya that empowers women victims of domestic and sexual abuse, children from criminally-labelled tribal communities and underprivileged youth through adventure sport and outdoor educations. “The mandate of this organisation is to use the power of expeditions in the outdoors to empower vulnerable communities. A personal highlight for me was when the earthquake in Nepal happened and the Kriya team climbed 6000 meters and higher in the Himalayas to raise funds for the reconstruction of homes of Nepali Sherpa communities. The women and team running Kriya make me proud every day through all of our work in adventure sport and community empowerment,” she says.

Asked to name the person she looks up to, she answers promptly, “‘Her Deepness’ Sylvia Earle, one of the world’s most important ocean conservationists of our time. As a marine biologist and scuba diver, she is the most compelling advocate for oceanic research, protection and conservation. As a woman scuba diver myself, her work is particularly inspiring to me especially now as I embark on my next documentary project to safeguard a majestic oceanic species this year.”

Malaika’s passion lies in wildlife filmmaking and she believes it is her way of understanding the world. Her campaigns like Leave No Trace at music festivals and the Protect the Poles movement, illustrate her strong connect to the environment, its protection and sustainable practices and has made her an inspiration to many. “I am passionate about telling stories that connect the natural world with the human —that give audiences a better understanding of our interconnected dependence,” she says, adding, “I want to spend the rest of my life exploring the beautiful, pristine and increasingly threatened habitats on planet Earth. As a wildlife presenter and filmmaker, I aim to tell stories about the environment that create measurable and large scale grassroots impact. Through my work, I want to tell stories of awe-inspiring ecosystems, incredible animals and the communities that live alongside them to both Indian and global audiences.”

Signing off she says to the Goan youth, “Explore your backyard. Goa is incredibly privileged to have some of the most fascinating ecosystems and wildlife. Protect it passionately with pride, this is the heritage of our state and its protection is closely linked with our well being and survival. Challenge yourself – with your work and passions. Push your own boundaries and try to be the best version of yourself every day of your life. And keep learning about the world around you, it’s full of wonder and infinite possibility.”