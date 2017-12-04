Mala-Patto bridge sees light of the day

PANAJI: The long-pending demand of people of Mala, Fontainhas, Bhatlem and other adjoining areas in Panaji to have a bridge over Rua de Ourem creek was fulfilled on the occasion of birthday of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday.

After the closure of the old Patto bridge for traffic entering the city from KTC bus stand side, motorists were put to a lot of inconvenience, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said adding the new bridge will provide some relief.

Addressing media persons, Parrikar said that there were only two routes for exiting the capital city of Panaji but now with the inauguration of ‘Lane -1’ of the bridge, there will be three exit points from the city.

Presently the bridge is opened for traffic exiting the city and vehicles will cross from near the Goa State Museum at Patto.

Parrikar said that with the opening of the bridge, road in front of Kadamba bus stand, office of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, multi-level car park and Patto Bridge will get decongested and will save time of the outgoing motorists besides the traffic load on the old Patto bridge will also be reduced.

He also said that cantilever slab is carrying the load of water supply line of 700mm diameter pipe and the new water supply line is laid and connected to the existing line on either sides of the creek. The existing water pipeline along with the steel bridge over the creek will be dismantled.

Lane ‘1’ has been constructed along with the central cantilever slab while Lane ‘2’ will be constructed after dismantling of the existing water pipeline, and its supporting steel bridge.

The cost of construction of Lane-1 is around Rs 8.5 crore while the total cost of the work (including Lane-1 and Lane-2) is Rs 24.24 crore.

The bridge has a length of 103 m and is designed as a three span pre-stressed continuous bridge having 2 spans of 30m on side and one central span is of 43m. It has a carriage of 7.00m with a footpath of 1.5m. The bridge will have 2 lanes and the work on Lane-2 is in progress and would be completed soon.

The work has been undertaken by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd with project consultant being Rahul Deshpande and project contractor being Larsen & Toubro Ltd.