Making Street Food Safe Across Goa

Goa’s FDA (Food and Drug Authority) has launched “Project Serve Safe Food@ Street Food,” a central government initiative, for making street food safe in the state. Under the project, the first lot of street vendors is being trained in handling food in hygienic condition and observing proper sanitation for the International Film Festival of India. The vendors would wear a new, smart uniform and display FDA certificates. The FDA aim is bring Goa at par with Thailand and other South East Asian countries where one can consume street food safely. Goa has hundreds of street food vendors whose adherence to hygiene and sanitation has been suspect, making most people shun them. With training being imparted by experts, the street food vendors could earn a reputation for themselves and for the state if they adhere to food safety norms by maintaining hygiene and sanitation standards.

It is a common knowledge that street food vendors do not follow hygienic and sanitary practices, but despite the suspect condition of the food sold by them they still manage to get customers as their food is available at cheaper price and crowded locations. The questionable practices of street food vendors include unsafe manners of food preparation, handling of utensils, place of food preparation, personal hygiene and methods of storing cooked food. The absence of hygienic food handling is due to lack of proper knowledge as most of them are self-taught with little educational background. Although there are various laws that need to be followed by the street food vendors, hardly any of them is followed by them. It is in the background of the health concerns generated by the prevalent conditions of street food vending in the state that the authorities have decided to impart training in food handling. The vendors would undergo a basic training course in food hygiene and maintaining proper sanitation at the places of food preparation and at vending places. Since street food vending as acquired an industry status, having grown in numbers over the years, the state government should support FDA in regulating its safety.

The authorities plan to train all the 500 registered and an estimated 150 unregistered street food vendors of the state by the end of January 2017. As the newly trained food vendors are set to display their newly acquired skills in hygienic food handling at an international event, the state is certainly going to derive huge publicity for safer street food. In view of growing popularity of the street food, it is necessary that the quality of the food sold is subjected to checks to ensure that it does not have adverse effect on the health of consumers. Though the state FDA has been carrying out checks they are few and far in between owing to shortage of staff. However, training in hygienic food handling and maintaining sanitation should not lead to suspension of periodical checks by the FDA to guarantee the vendors adhere to food safety standards. Training food vendors alone would not help unless the authorities establish street food vending centres with adequate facilities and utility services, which should have facilities for storing, preparing and serving safe food. In the absence of proper facilities, like supply of potable water, adequate light, and drainage and solid/water disposal, there is possibility of the initiatives being derailed and the efforts aimed at training the food vendors coming to a naught.

Given the fact that the street food industry plays a role in generating self employment and catering to the needs of local people and tourists at various places in the state by providing them food at affordable rates it has to be promoted; but at the same time it should also be closely regulated to make it adhere to the standards of food safety. It has to be given a legal status; the authorities should check illegal activities and practices by unscrupulous vendors. The authorities need to ensure that food vendors operate in designated places only and do not hamper flow of traffic and cause congestion. As participation in the training programme for food vendors and their helpers is voluntary, there is possibility of some street food vendors skipping training session to continue with their daily business. To ensure that every registered and unregistered food vendor participates in the training programme the authorities need to compensate them for loss of earning due to their participation in the programme. The government should make participation in training programme mandatory for grant of licences for food vending as that alone would guarantee selling of good quality food. Licensed food vendors following sanitary practices and selling hygienic food could not only boast of serving healthy food but also enhance the image of Goa as a tourist state.