Making Goa’s Lawless Motorists Obey Laws

Over 3,450 motorists have been penalized for using mobile phone while driving/riding across the state during the last ten and half months. Last year, for the same period, the traffic police booked 1,903 motorists for the same offence. The increase in the number of phone-using driver-offenders this year is about 180 per cent. The police need to be complimented for stricter enforcement of the rule and booking more drivers. If they intensify their enforcement, better results would follow. The drivers found using phone are not only levied fines ranging between Rs 600 and Rs 700. Their cases are referred to the transport department for suspension of licence, which could be for a minimum of three months. In the case of those whose licences are issued outside the state the cases are referred to the licensing authority.

For the last several years Goa has been recording over 300 deaths a year in road accidents, though there was a three per cent drop last year. Despite knowing the fact that using mobile while driving can lead to accidents, which can kill and hurt the user as well as others, many at wheel use phone. There are drivers also in luxury vehicles, which have a hands-free phone facility, that also keep their mobiles pressed to their ear by one hand while manoeuvring the steering with the other hand. Many drivers can be seen doing that even while turning a curve or coming out of a service road to the main road.

Apart from using phone, drivers from all economic classes also indulge in over-speeding and drunken driving. The police must enforce traffic laws more vigorously. For, there is a relation between stricter enforcement and decline in road accidents. As the number of offenders booked has increased there is 23 per cent dip in road accidents in the first nine months of the current year. There is also 20 per cent decline in number of deaths in road accidents. The introduction of traffic sentinel scheme has helped the police to increase surveillance on the road and book violators. There is need to increase surveillance with CCTV. The police must press the government to provide them electronic facilities such as closed circuit television (CCTV) to record road violations for round-the-clock record of violations. There is also need to subject violators to harsher penalties.

Director General of Police Muktesh Chander attributes road accidents to various factors: conduct of drivers, road condition, vehicle’s condition, role of other road users (pedestrians), road markings, presence of stray animals, and so on. However, Chander cannot ignore the fact that stricter law enforcement alone can bring behavioural change among motorists. Along with enforcement, the government must properly map accident prone zones to prevent accidents. The road transport department must not allow vehicles that have outlived their lifespan on the road and must act against their owners. Such vehicles can easily be identified, provided road transport department officials are stationed on the road to check conditions of vehicles along with traffic violations. The other issue that needs to be tackled immediately is to prevent animals straying on roads, which cause accidents. Nearly 70 per cent of the motor vehicles in the state are two-wheelers. The vigorous police drive has helped in inculcating discipline with regard to use of helmets among two-wheeler riders, with most people now using the safety gear. However, a large number of them still do not wear helmets and should be compelled to do so.

The government is upgrading road infrastructure in the state. The government should also invest a little extra amount to install electronic devices along the major roads. These devices would help in recording road safety violations which can be missed by the eyes of the police, transport department officials and even the sentinels. The recorded violations could immediately be notified to the erring motorists by SMS to deter them from indulging in further violations. In some cities of the world, the traffic violation is quickly notified to the offender. The process of penalty collection follows. Almost all road violations could thus be monitored round the clock electronically. The government would be able to increase revenue by way of fines, which could be used to make more investments in technology to record and penalize violations. Goa is a small state and can be a model. It could follow the practice of the Abu Dhabi police in introducing ‘happiness patrol’ which identifies those following the road rules and awarding good road users. Such an idea could go a long way in inculcating road discipline among motorists.