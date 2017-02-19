Making Goa’s Beaches Orderly And Decent

The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has finally approved the beach-carrying capacity report and sand dune mapping by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) for implementation. The much- awaited report would serve as guidelines for policy making about beaches. The NCSCM has recommended that only 33 per cent of the beach area can be made available for setting up of shacks as well as for shacks and tourism-related businesses on private land. The calculation of the area is done by deducting the ecologically sensitive areas, river mouth, creeks, fishing space and buffer area at entry points from the total beach area. The report puts a ceiling on number of shacks at 364 and disallows the state government to open up any non-commercial beach for shacks.

Based on these guidelines, the state government can promote sustainable development on the beaches. The GCZMA, which looks after the implementation of the rules, should ensure that erection of temporary seasonal structures in private properties was as per the norms, be they shacks, huts, cottages or tents. The GCZMA has to keep vigilance that only recommended materials are used for construction of temporary structures and that there is no compromise on it. There have been cases of tourism- related structures being set up in private properties without proper access to these points; it should be the responsibility of the GCZMA to see that permissions were granted to the owners only after proper and physical verification of the sites so as to avoid any complications. Owners having no proper access to their private properties should not be granted permissions to set up facilities. The GCZMA must also maintain vigilance over water sports operators who do not often adhere to norms.

As the NCSCM report has recommended use of eco-friendly materials for erecting temporary structures, be it for beach or for private shacks, the regulatory authorities should not allow any variation or deviation in any form. Though use of other modern materials like synthetic, steel and nylon fabric has been permitted subject to them not being 30 per cent of the total material used for setting up facilities, constant monitoring and checks would be needed to make businesses follow the proportions in order to prevent damage to ecology. Another issue that the GCZMA has to look into seriously is setting up of adequately covered transfer stations for temporary storage of solid waste in the vicinity of the beaches for better management of solid waste. Having such facilities on the beaches would help shack owners and others to use the facilities for dropping the waste in them to avoid scattering of waste on the beaches. These facilities would help keeping the beaches clean. Domestic and international tourists have been expressing unhappiness over the poor state of waste collection and cleanliness on the beaches. The GCZMA and the local self-government authorities should make sure that facilities meant for storing solid waste before its transfer for disposal were put to optimal use by all the stakeholders.

Over the last three decades shacks have become synonymous with tourism and beaches in the state. With many Goan engaged in shack business becoming successful there has been clamour for seeking permissions for setting up of shacks on all beaches and in an ever-increasing number; however, in view of the restrictions on number not everybody has been able to get a slice of the cake. Neither the politicians nor the bureaucrats can help everybody in getting a licence to set up a shack. In view of the limitations the authorities need to take care that only those who qualify legally for allotment of a shack get it and run the business within the set parameters. The state government officials should begin the process of implementing the GCZMA-approved NCSCM guidelines to regulate tourism-related businesses to make them conform for the sake of sustainable development. As the NCSCM report has suggested that state officials should initiate an exercise for identification, mapping and evaluation of commercial areas within 200 metres in CRZ areas as well for reviewing the carrying capacity in five years, the government should regularly update data on ecologically sensitive areas, river mouth, creeks, fishing space and buffer area at entry points at periodical intervals for use for policy making. Any slippage on collection of periodic data would be seen as irresponsible governance. Absence of update scientific data also hampers policy making as we saw at the beginning of the current tourist season. To sum up, the NCSCM guidelines to regulate tourism-related businesses should be seen as a positive development and not a dampener for the tourist industry. The more regulated and decent the beaches are, the more attractive they will be for domestic and international tourists.

