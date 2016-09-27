Making Goa Rabies free

SHERAS FERNANDES| NT BUZZ

Annually the world observes World Rabies Day on September 28 to spread awareness about the disease. Eradicating rabies in Goa has been the objective of many animal care organisations over the past few years. In 2016, till September thirty cases of rabid dogs have been reported and no cases of rabies related human deaths were recorded till July (last survey conducted). Several organisations have taken an initiative to end rabies in Goa through sterilisation, vaccination and treatment.

Rabies in Goa

According to statistics provided by project manager, Mission Rabies Goa Julie Corfmat, in 2014 there were 17 deaths reported due to rabies while 21,604 were treated for dog bites in the state. “While this figure underestimates the scale of the problem, there could be more as many dogs are killed within local communities and not reported or tested, and people have died at home or in hospital without proper diagnosis,” says Julie. The numbers further dropped in 2015 as only five rabies-related deaths and 20,594 dog bites were recorded.

Mission Rabies was launched in Goa in September 2013. Between January 1, 2016 to August 31, 2016; 23,774 dogs have been vaccinated. The vaccination exercise has been completed in Ponda, Dharbandora, Sanguem, Canacona, Quepem and Mormugao. The team is currently working in Salcete. Mission Rabies has planned to organise a mass vaccination campaign in October 2016 to vaccinate 10,000 dogs in Bardez.

Eliminating

Rabies in Goa

The aim of the Mission Rabies team is to eradicate rabies in Goa as it is a small state and success can be achieved. The model can then be replicated in other states. Mission Rabies has also initiated mass awareness for children and general public through extensive programmes and rallies every year. Julie points out that children are at larger risks than adults to get bitten by a dog: “Children like to play with dogs, but sometimes the dog might get irritated and scratch or bite them.”

Scientific and technical manager- India, Mission Rabies team, Gowri Yale says: “Rabies is preventable and hence precautionary measures have to be taken; if you are bitten by a dog visit a doctor at the earliest to stop spread of the virus.” Besides dogs, even bats, ferrets, cats, cows, goats, horses, rabbits, beavers, coyotes, foxes, monkeys, raccoons, skunks, woodchucks can also spread the virus. “If we eradicate this virus among dogs then we can limit the spread to humans,” says Gowri.

Panjim Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) that runs an NGO animal shelter and rescues dogs treats them and then puts them for adoption. Annually the NGO receives grants from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) every year. While last year they received `1, 29,290 their expenditure was pegged at `7, 17,231. “PAWS regularly conducts sterilisation and vaccination within Panaji area with support of Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP),” says founder trustee of PAWS, Virupaxa Banakar.

Welfare for Animals in Goa is another organisation that has been working to eradicate rabies by providing free vaccination. Although it does not receive any grants from the government the organisation relies on donations, sponsors, etc. “We sterilise around 50 dogs every month. The central government has allotted funds for the NGOs but somehow it does not reach us,” says founder, Atul Sarin while pointing out towards poor garbage disposal as one of the main cause for increasing number of stray dogs.

Banakar gives a new perspective to the increase in number of stray dogs in Goa: “The increasing trend may not be due to actual increase in number of stray dogs, but may be because we did not even have crude population statistics around ten years ago. As awareness increased the need for counting arose and numbers began to emerge. That’s why we feel the dog population is increasing.” Banakar also points that lack of responsibility among the tourists towards maintaining clean surrounding. “Tourists litter food waste wherever they eat which attract dogs, despite availability of garbage bins a few meters away. In some cases there may not be adequate garbage bins available,” he says. Hence he feels that there is a need for proper garbage disposal and waste segregation.

Nigel Otter of the Mission Rabies team suggests that people must start adopting local breed dogs and stop them from straying. “People must adopt locals instead of preferring high breed dogs as it will help tackle the stray dog menace effectively. Besides, high breed dogs require more care compared to local dogs which serve as good watchdogs too,” says Nigel.

GOACAN coordinator Roland Martins believes that pet owners too, need to ensure that their dogs are sterilised. He highlights how some houses leave their unwanted puppies on the street instead of placing them up for adoption which is a better alternative. “Postmen are at a larger risk of being bitten by a dog and hence they can avail dog bite leave of seven days,” he says.

Vasco based organisation, People for Animals has initiated sterilisation of dogs at a Panchayat level to tackle rabies issue in Goa. Recently the organisation organised a camp at the Nagoa Panchayat, South Goa where 114 dogs were vaccinated. “The government has allotted a sum of `7, 31,250 for sterilisation, however the money is yet to reach us,” says manager, Sarita Kamat Bhatia. Sarita also shares her concern over not having proper transport to pick animals for treatment. “We hope that the government gives us an ambulance to pick and drop the animals,” she says.

Pet groomer and nurse Christine Fernandes makes it a point to take care of stray and injured animals so that they do not get or spread illness around.

Also the NGOs should keep in mind not to displace dogs after the process of vaccination.

Banakar points out that for instance if a dog is picked from Vasco for vaccination purpose, it is the responsibility of the organisation to leave the dog back in Vasco after treatment for if left anywhere else it is prone to being attacked by other dogs from the new vicinity. Moreover the dog will not be accustomed to live in a new habitat. “It should be noted that at a given point of time if a pack of dogs is removed from their domain, immediately packs from other areas will occupy that domain. It is the tendency of all living beings. Hence, the effort should be serious, time-bound, and without shortage of manpower and logistics,” he says.

You need to know

Debunking the myth that herbal medicines help cure rabies, Gowri says that if herbal products bring about cure, it simply means that it wasn’t a rabid dog. Many a times it so happen that you don’t know if you are bitten by a rabid dog or not. “If you are bitten take precautionary measures’ assuming it is a rabid dog, differentiating after being bitten is useless,” says Gowri.

“Tackling rabies menace is a social problem hence everyone’s cooperation is required. In case people see unusual behaviour among dogs it is their responsibility to inform the concerned authority,” states Banakar.