Making every birding day count

Goa Bird Conservation Network (GBCN) has developed the concept of Goa Big Year 2017 where birding enthusiasts have to document birds on a daily basis till December 31, 2017. NT BUZZ finds out more details about this unique exercise

NT BUZZ

At a time when we saw Kenny Bostick’s character being played by the renowned Hollywood actor Owen Wilson chasing a Snowy Owl in the movie ‘The Big Year’, the entire concept of bird-watching as a popular hobby was still at a nascent stage in India. Six years down the line, India has seen the likes of Noah Strycker from North America visiting India to bird watch and set a record of sighting 6042 of the 10400 species in the world to our own fellow Indian Shashank Dalvi who set a record by sighting 1128 of the 1263 species reported from the country. This concept of sighting of maximum species in any calendar year within a specific political or geographical area is called a Big Year.

Big Year is a very famous concept especially in North America where birding is a craze among the people. This has led to birds of their country being very well documented with very good information for making conservation plans.

“Drawing inspiration from the same, Goa Bird Conservation Network (GBCN) has declared the Goa Big Year 2017, which is the first of its kind to be held in India,” says Parag Rangnekar president of GBCN.

The Goa Big Year 2017 will see birders from within the state and outside, observe, record and report birds (the maximum number of species) starting January 1, 2017 till December 31, 2017.

“Goa which boasts of 463 species has a lot to offer to all participants of the Goa Big Year 2017. Participants will have to visit various habitat types at different times of the year to record as many species as possible, but since it is a contest of sorts records of rare species will need supporting evidence in terms of photographs, recordings of the call/song or very good observational notes which will then be scrutinised by the Goa Rarities Committee” says Rajiv D’Silva, secretary of GBCN.

“Competition apart, welfare of birds is top priority on our minds and hence, we have framed very strict guidelines and rules with detailed notes on ethics of bird watching which all participants have to agree to follow. Any breach in adhering to these rules will immediately disqualify them,” adds D’Silva.

“Some species records are very tough to evaluate without enough documentation and sometimes experts are needed to validate such sighting and hence the need for forming a rarities committee was felt,” opines Rangnekar. “Rarities committee is a standard body everywhere in the world which is led by a team of local experts. In Goa the committee will have noted ornithologists and prolific birders Heinz Lainer, Qupeleio De Souza, Pankaj Lad amongst others who will form the core part of this committee, while the process of identifying two experts from outside Goa of national and international repute is underway” adds Rangnekar.

Parag opines that this activity will help in sensitising the general public and help in bridging the gap that has been created between us and nature.

(Registrations for participating in the Goa Big Year are open till January 31 and interested people can visit http://www.birdcount.in/goa-big-year-2017/ for registration.)