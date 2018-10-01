Making designer wear affordable 

D’ziners , the chain designer wear stores owned by Andrew David Fernandes is on an expansion mode. A new store opened in Porvorim recently and Fernandes says that, it is the beginning for all round growth in business. “In future we want to spread base outside the state to cities like Banglore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi,” says Fernandes as he starts talking of growing acceptance of the D’ziners brand by customers.

The new outlet which is the fourth in the chain is expected to cater to the demand for customized tailored wear among Porvorim residents. “The locality has the presence of Mall De Goa and is known for international brands so we wanted to open our new store in the heart of Porvorim for high-end clients,” says Fernandes. Apart from expecting a profitable business from the International clients, the store will also have bridal collection for Muslim and Hindu brides. “In Goa most of the local designers focus more on the catholic bridal outfits while brides from all religious communities also deserve the same choice in terms of customized options,” he says.

Competition of mass designer wear is heating up in the state. Like D’ziners there are other barnds that cater to aam aadmi Goans. But Fernandes says that, he does not consider the local designers as his competitors. He rather looks up to international brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Marks & Spencer as rivals.

A tailor cum designer, Fernandes is actually a highly successful entrepreneur. His strategy is to keeps inventing so as to be a step ahead of the pack. Bespoke tailoring is a trend introduced by him, he claims, adding that, bespoke services are also a solution to the traffic and parking woes in the city. Catering to the demand for bespoke suits, Fernandes, observes that the elderly clients who find it difficult to make frequent trips to the store and wealthy businessman who want to experience the royal treatment have responded positively to the service. “In the past rich landlords would call tailors home, offer them home cooked meals and tip for a day’s work. Today the trend is back in vogue,” says Fernandes.

My clients in bespoke garments are industrialists and businessman do not have the time to drop into the store and prefer to get their measurements and trials done at home. The minimum price range offered for a bespoke tailored suit starts from Rs 10,000 onwards and can go up to Rs 2 lakh, he says.

Describing the personalized touch in bespoke products, Fernandes says “To work on a bespoke tailored order my team personally visits the customer. The sample fabric is shown to the customer to choose from and later the measurement is taken.”

Fernandes was a student of commercial art before he took to tailoring at the age of 18. “I was forced to run my father’s tailoring shop Johnny Tailors in Mumbai after his death and I renamed it as Johnny’s Creations when I took over the responsibility of the shop. My artistic skills proved to be an asset as I transformed the tailoring store into a designer one over time,” he says.

Having his roots in Goa, he came back to start a tailoring business in 1997 in Margao. The initial investment that went into setting up the first store was about Rs 10lakh. “I utilized my earnings from Mumbai as well as received support from my family financially to start off,” says Fernandes.

Eventually he became a success story by churning out customized designer wear in range of attires starting from corporate wear to fashionable party and evening outfits.

The D’ziners brand over the years expanded to include labels such as Andy David for women’s bridal clothing and André David for party wear.

Responding positively to competition, Fernandes, claims that his pricing suits the budget of locals. “Once the requirement and fittings of the customer is met then affordability is no more an issue.” A set of three pants is priced at Rs 2299, suits start from Rs 3499 onwards and party gowns start from Rs 3499 onwards, making the range highly affordable to the middle class.

As support, Fernandes has roped in his two daughters to handle the new outlets being opened in the state. “My elder daughter Drewsall handles the Margao outlet while the second one Lyan has taken up the responsibility of the Porvorim store,” he reveals.

To encourage budding designers to utilize their talent, he also trains youngsters through a six month duration course in designing and tailoring. During the internship period students get an opportunity to get a hands on experience in stitching and designing at the store and participate in competitions. “Most of our students who are locals want to get into entrepreneurship post the course and set up their own store. It in turn will generate employment in the state,” he claims.

Over the years, Fernandes says that, he has appointed two master contractors who handle the functioning of the workshop and also hired tailors. “The clothing under the party wear label are exclusively designed by me as I looks into the minute detailing from the selection of the fabric to the buttons fitted on to the suit,” he says.

“Goa is the best place to set up a business and those who settle abroad for better job prospects should reconsider starting their own business in the state,” is his wise advise to fellow Goans.