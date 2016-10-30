Making a difference to farmers rights

Antonio Vas formed the Cortalim Farmers Club and then went on launch the Cortalim Urban Cooperative Credit Society for farmers in Marmugao and Salcete, says Sudesh Bhosle

During the past several years, Cortalim farmers were struggling for finances. Realizing the immediate need of helping them with funds Antonio Vas, ex-sarpanch of Cortalim and now chairman of the Cortalim Urban Cooperative Credit Society, took up the unique challenge of launching a cooperative bank for the farmers. He also formed the Cortalim Farmers Club.

Vas who is inspired by his family and friends had always thought of helping people especially those belonging to the poorer sections of society. With an aim to fight for the rights of farmers, he formed the Cortalim Farmers Club. Through the club, he was able to achieve huge profits for farmers especially those living in Mormugao and parts of Salcete talukas.

The Farmers Club provides services related to farming as well as purchasing the harvested produce and marketing the same through government agencies. “Today farmers can avail of government schemes and other services such as tractors, power tillers, tempos and harvester/weed cutting machines through the Club,” informs Vas. He adds that, office premises for the farmers club and staff are offered free of cost to farmers who come from poor and weaker sections of society.

The club is received a good response with farmers and nearby cultivators making a mad rush to it to avail day-to-day services. Vas who is a Zilla Panchayat Member of Cortalim has also opened a community centre. It provides free public services in availing government benefits and schemes to local villagers.

Vas who is the chairman of the Cortalim Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd says that it has managed to accumulate Rs 3.60 crore as deposits within a short span of seven months.

“The villagers of Cortalim are enjoying the services of a full fledged cooperative bank which provides all banking services besides services such as electricity and water bill payments, air ticketing services, railway and hotel booking services, dish mobile recharges, RTGS- NEFT transfers etc”, he says. Apart from offering soft loans without much of paperwork, the cooperative will also help market farmers’ produce as they have a single window collection center adjacent to the bank.

“We take the produce (paddy, coconut, cashew etc) of the farmers to which the state government gives 70 per cent subsidy. This has surely eliminated middlemen and the farmers are getting good returns in the bargain” he said. “The formation of Cortalim Urban Cooperative Credit Society Ltd has also resulted in generating employment to four unemployed youth in the constituency”, said Vas.

Vas has acquired a hearse van and a mobile morgue wherein services are being offered to the villagers free of cost. He is planning to launch a mobile ambulance van by the end of November 2016 which will help a large section of villagers.

Vas also promotes sports activities through the ‘Cortalim Villagers Sports and Social Welfare Association’. He is the chief promoter of CVSSWA and has supported budding footballers in the village. He has also been very active in social, cultural, sports and the political field. Vas has been a panch, deputy sarpanch and sarpanch of Cortalim Village Panchayat and has been elected as a Zilla Panchayat Member of Cortalim. “I serve the people of my constituency without any selfish interest or motives”, he says.