Making a difference to cancer survivors

NT BUZZ

The 7th edition of The Indian Breast Cancer Survivors Conference organised by Gokarma Oncology Association headed by Shekhar Salkar in association with Muskan NGO, Goa Cancer Society and Manipal hospitals concluded at International Centre Goa, Dona Paula.

On the second day a session on rejuvenating and beneficial yoga therapy was conducted by Ashwini Raga, structured around the health needs of the breast cancer survivor.

The first session ‘Recognising signs and symptoms of lymphoedema and its management’ was conducted by Ashwini TR from Pune. From explaining what lymphedema is, she went into details about what to expect, how to manage it, best exercises, control tips, massages, etc. This was followed by a session ‘Troubles on the Table’ by Sameera Singh. Deveika Bhojwani distributed bras for those who had undergone mastectomy.

Rebecca D’souza then conducted a session on issues related to body image, sexuality and intimacy. It was a deeply revealing and straight forward session that addressed many issues such as relationships, how one should love oneself and one’s body, why intimacy is needed, why women should look after themselves and satisfy their needs, etc. Amid some embarrassment, laughter, frankness the session was appreciated.

This year for the first time The Indian Breast Cancer Survivors Conference was brought to Goa by Gokarma Oncology Association, Anil Salgaocar Foundation, Muskan Group, Goa Cancer Society and Manipal Hospital Goa.