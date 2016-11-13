Maken criticises Modi, Kejriwal over governance

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken has strongly criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their failure to provide good governance. He called both the leaders as ‘Dream Merchants’.

Maken was addressing party workers after inaugurating the office of Mormugao Congress candidate Sankalp Amonkar at Baina on Sunday. The function was attended by Amonkar, AICC secretary Girish Chodankar, GPCC vice president M K Shaikh, All Goa Congress Committee Minority Department chairman Urfan Mulla, Vasco Block Congress Committee president Vishal Naik, former Vasco Block Congress Committee president Waman Chodankar, Mormugao municipal councillors Shraddha Amonkar and Murari Bandekar, Naishad Parmar, Shailesh Sharma, Ashok Naik besides others were present on the dais.

“AAP has taken birth only to give way for the BJP”, said Maken and have warned the people of Goa to be remain alert.

Speaking over the surgical strike, Maken disclosed that the Congress also had conducted surgical strikes, but never took credit for the same.

He also came down heavily on the recent decision of the central government to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies which have affected the common man including the farmers and poor sections of the society.

Maken criticised the BJP government at the centre and the state over their failure to give special status category for Goa.