Make text of agreements with Russia available on website: Shantaram

PANAJI: Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik, in a statement issued on Sunday in Goa, where BRICS Summit is being held, said that on the first day of summit, a number of agreements /MOUs were signed between Russia and India and sought that these agreements be made available on the website of government of India and also of BRICS.

Naik said that he is proud of the friendship that exists between Russia and India, the foundation of which was laid down by the former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Naik said that in the world of transparency and openness, however, secrecy should be limited or restricted with respect to only limited matters were extreme secrecy is required in national interest.

Naik said that the new government in India has committed to the people about the Make in India policy and, although they have not made it clear till date as to what the policy is.

People have right to know whether Make in India as explained by the government of India, to the people of the country, is genuinely followed by the government or not as regards each deal entered into with foreign countries.

Buying goods and material from foreign countries without making the companies in foreign countries manufacture the goods and material in India would amount to violation of commitment made to the people of India as regards Make in India policy, Naik said.

But, Naik said that defence production is largely in private sector all over the world, and that, agreements between two nations should not be kept so confidential that very people of the country who elect the government in India are kept in dark about the same.

Naik said that in the world of right to information all the activities of the government have to be made known to the people, and that, secrecy has no much scope except as may be required in the national interest.