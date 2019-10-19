Make Goa ‘neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride’: Piyush Goel

Develop Goa as neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride. Compete with all the states including neighbouring Maharashtra. Make Goa the prime destination for tourism. Central government will give you all kind of help to resolve any difficulties you face. This is the assurance given by railway minister Piyush Goel.

Goel was speaking at the valedictory function of three-day Vibrant Goa Global Expo that concluded at Bambolim on Saturday.

He also put forward some ideas which could help Goa attracting high end tourists.