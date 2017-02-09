Make chores fun for little one

Maria Fernandes

One of the most common complaints that parents have is they cannot get their children to do household chores without a fuss. “The chore itself is not big but what really tires you is getting your child to do it,” says a mother. “It is so much easier to let them be and do it yourself and very often I am tempted to do just that,” she says.

However like schooling and playing with friends, doing daily chores is an important, even essential part of growing up. “Getting children to help out with household chores has many benefits; it not only teaches them responsibility and taking ownership but also enhances their sense of self-esteem on completing the task and doing them well. Lastly it inculcates a good and positive attitude towards work and gives them a peep into what the grownup world looks like,” says counsellor Michelle Teles.

“I am lucky to have two domestic helpers who do most of the work but I still ensure my son does at least some chores around the house like keeping his shoes in place or clearing his plate after meals,” says mother of a 6-year-old, Raghavi Desai. In India we are lucky that we have domestic help but training children to do household chores is an essential skill for when they become adults. It is never really too early to get your child started on household chores. You can start as early as two or three years of age with small responsibilities like keeping back toys or books. However care should be taken to ensure that the jobs allocated are age-appropriate and not too much for the child.

Age-appropriate chores

At different ages children are able to do various kinds of tasks however since no child is alike some children may handle a given chore easily whereas another child of the same age may require help and so parents need to be patient. Also keep in mind that even though toddlers cannot do much, getting them to do small odd jobs is a way of training them do to chores when they are older. This also helps them understand they have a role to play in the household as well. “After my two-year-old tries to complete a chore, I have to clean up after him. No doubt it is extra work for me but just watching him do the job intently is so good,” says Candace Carvalho.

How to make chores fun

Let your child know the chores he is expected to complete and when they are to be completed. This will help him plan not only his chores but other things he wants to do later.

Don’t insist on perfection right from the beginning, remember they are children and will require directions and help initially. As time passes they will get better and soon you won’t require helping.

Motivate your child constantly and remind him how completing the chore is helping you. “When children feel they are contributing positively they feel encouraged,” says Trupti Saraf, a parent.

Praise your child for a job well done; this motivates him to do better.

Encourage healthy competition amongst siblings to see who completes the chore first, does it better, etc.

Due to their visual effects, charts are known to work positively, in getting children to complete their tasks. List the different responsibilities the child has on the chart and then tick off as he completes them. This gives him a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.

If possible allow your child to chose which chore he would like to do, this will mostly ensure he does it quickly and well.

Role play or house-house can be used to teach young children to lay the table, help with dusting, etc.

Small treats on doing a job well reinforces the idea. This does not mean bribing him to complete a task.