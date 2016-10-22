Major reshuffle in state AAP

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday witnessed major reshuffle in its state unit. The party has appointed Elvis Gomes as convenor.

“Elvis Gomes, a bureaucrat who resigned from service recently, will now contest from Cuncolim in South Goa. Gomes has been elevated to the post of convenor of Aam Aadmi Party with immediate effect on Friday,” announced the national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ashutosh.

Addressing the media, Ashutosh said the former convenor Rajashri Nagarsekar has been appointed campaign committee chairperson while Prakash Naik has been appointed secretary as former secretary Valmiki Naik will be contesting the forthcoming assembly election from the Panaji constituency.

Pradeep Amonkar has been appointed on the campaign committee and in the frontal organisation: Devendra Prabhudessai will look after the interest of teachers frontal while Ajitsingh Rane has been assigned the job of workers and labour frontal and Serafin Cotta, Prithvi Amonkar and Pifran Fernandes are also in the committee. Karl Vaz will be leading the leading manifesto team for the state.

Ravindra Velip, a member of the movement for mining through co-operatives in Caurem village, will contest from Sanguem and Rajesh Valvaikar, a panch member from Penha de Franca village for two terms, will contest from Porvorim.

Ashutosh said that the party is receiving tremendous response in Goa but “previously the people used to make a joke about it.”

Addressing the media on Friday, Ashutosh said that the Goans will surely witness a favourable change at the assembly election and if comes to power, the party would look after the interests of the Goan society.

While the newly-appointed convenor of AAP Elvis Gomes said that Goa is encountering several problems such as employment, corruption, bad financial health and many more.

Gomes alleged that Goa is being plundered by corrupt people in the government and it needs to be stopped immediately, and promised to halt the corruption and eliminate the corrupt if elected to power.

“The AAP will look into the issue of unemployment of Goan youths, who are moving away from the state in search of jobs,” pointed the convenor and promised to look into it immediately after the party comes to power.