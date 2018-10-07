Major govt buildings in Margao lack fire-fighting equipment

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

At least 20 major government buildings including the South Goa Collectorate building, which houses many government offices, in Margao and its periphery operate without the fire safety measures in place, risking the lives of thousands of visitors to these buildings.

Despite recommendations from the officials of the department of fire and emergency services a year ago, 90 per cent of these buildings have not complied with the guidelines.

The list of these buildings obtained from the fire and emergency services department indicates that the South Goa Collectorate, PWD building (Fatorda), electricity department building and water resources department building at Aquem, sewerage department building at Fatorda, civil court building, education office located near Holy Spirit Church, Margao municipality, police district headquarters and Old Collectorate building lack the fire safety equipment.

While a few of the buildings have fire-extinguishing cylinders hung in the passages, most of the buildings lack the fire hydrants, smoke and heat detectors and proper access to the buildings, which according to the fire personnel are a must.

Deputy director of the fire and emergency services, Margao, Nitin Raikar confirmed that these important government offices and buildings lacked the fire-fighting equipment. “Most of these government offices and buildings in Margao and Fatorda areas do not have the fire safety equipment in place, which is mandatory. Despite the recommendation of the fire services personnel, they have failed to put the equipment in order,” he said.

According to a fire services official, it was recommended that the Mathany Saldanha Administration Complex (South Goa Collectorate building) should rectify the defects in the existing safety installation at the building. “Such shortcomings and defects can prove dangerous to the entire building during an emergency situation and during fire incidents. With many people visiting the building ever since the citizen service centre counters have been opened, it is the duty of the government to put the fire safety measures in place on priority basis,” said the fire official on condition of anonymity.

According to the information gathered by this daily, the smoke and heat detectors installed on the ground floor of the Collectorate building were stolen a few years ago putting the

offices on that floor at a greater risk. District Collector Dr Tariq Thomas could not be contacted due to his busy schedule. However, a senior official said the fire safety system of the building needs to be rechecked since a few of the fire detectors are missing.

“I agree that we do not have the fire safety equipment in the MMC building. We have decided to install the same at the time the repair work of the building is taken up,” said chairperson of the Margao municipal council Dr Babita Prabhudesai.