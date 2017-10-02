Major fire engulfs Panaji bus stand, destroys RTO office

PANAJI: A major fire broke out at the Panaji KTC bus stand early Monday morning causing an estimated loss of Rs 4 crore. However, no injury or casualty was reported.

The fire broke out in the ‘Presidential Supermarket’ located on the ground floor of the bus stand at around 5.45 am and started spreading above the supermarket towards the mezzanine floor on which RTO office is housed.

It is suspected that the inferno might have been caused by a short circuit. Officials said electrical faults could be the cause of the fire. However, the exact cause would be ascertained by the electricity department.

Around five fire tenders with 35 firefighters were rushed to the site. The firefighters managed to control the blaze after putting in Herculean efforts for over three hours, a fire official said.

The absence of open escape routes, lightings and signs made the firefighters’ work difficult.

The area was cordoned off by police. But the people gathered there in the wake of the fire were not inclined to leave the site, taking photographs and filming the inferno on their mobile phone cameras.

“It was really difficult to gain access to the RTO office situated on the mezzanine floor because the two fire exits from the Kamat canteen and the KTC office are completely shut in by walls and the gate. As a result we had to break the window of the RTO record room to gain access,” the official added. The firefighter saved the Konkan Railway ticket booking office, the Kamat canteen and some 18 shops from getting destroyed.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started spreading after smoke started billowing from the bus stand for several minutes, alerting commuters and shopkeepers in the premises.

It must be mentioned here that five years ago the fire department had conducted an inspection at the ‘Presidential Supermarket’ and recommended it to put fire safety equipment in place.

But the recommendations have not been complied with.

The fire department also noted that the supermarket has modified the store in such a manner that it has completely closed the ventilation of the premises by putting racks.

The KTCL authorities said that loss of Rs 20-24 lakh to the bus stand due to the fire will affect their operations and revenue at a time when the loss-making public transport corporation has been trying hard to revive itself.

Kadamba Tenant Association spokesperson Antonio Inancio alleged that despite several requests to the corporation the wiring of the shops was not replaced for decades jeopardising the safety of shopkeepers and commuters.