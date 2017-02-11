Major beach events should have GCZMA nod, land should be restored to original condition

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The scientific team of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has strongly recommended that the state government should identify government-owned land, private land or any other land belonging to institutions like comunidade for organising events.

This guideline has been framed with the aim of restricting the footfall of the tourists and the public attending such events only to designated areas having adequate parking and other amenities.

It is specifically stated in the report to restrict flea markets and night bazaars from organising on public beach areas.

In case, any set up involves public beach area, then prior permission from the tourism department will have to be obtained. Whereas, in the case of major events, the organisers should obtain prior permission from GCZMA and once the event is over, the land has to be restored to its original condition.

It suggests the concerned authorities not to give permission to organise such events near ecologically sensitive areas such as mangroves, sand dunes and turtle nesting sites, but to allow such events in CRZ II and CRZ III areas including plateaus, headlands located within 200 mt of CRZ area.

Incase special events are sought to be organised to popularise the culture, traditions and history of the state against the backdrop of archeological sites located within CRZ areas such as forts, then such events shall also need prior permission from department of archives.

Beach events which involve cordoning of specific beach areas should not be permitted on public beach, unless such events are organised by government departments in the public interest.

However, any such events are organised in South Goa CRZ areas then it will be responsibility of the owner to dispose of the waste. While in the North Goa, it will be the panchayat duty to transport the waste to the Solid Waste Management Facility at Calangute.