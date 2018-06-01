Majja – A children’s festival of learning and fun

NT KURIOCITY

More than 150 children participated in the children’s festival – ‘Majja’ organised by Abhinav Creationz which saw children learning poetry, art, craft, drawing, science and history in an innovative manner. Majja was organised in association with Shri Ravalnath Prasadik Natya Mandal, Nagueshi.

“The intention of the festival was to lessen the burden of children and engaged them in activities in a playful manner,” said Anwesha Singbal of Abhinav Creationz. “I have seen summer camps becoming another burden for children. We wanted to refrain from doing so,” she further added.

We are overwhelmed by the response we got. This is the third year of the festival and the response is increasing every year said Amol Kamat of Abhinav Creationz.

Children learnt several important concepts of science through the means of experiment. History was introduced for the first time where the subject was introduced through playful activities. Rajashree Thakur Gaunekar and Videsh Khandeparkar guided them in the field of science while Sawani Shetye introduced History in play way manner.

Ratnamala Divkar taught poetry to children. Anwesha Singbal and Devika Sardesai conducted the storytelling sessions while Sayali Sawant Talaulikar, Lizel Cota taught the children Craft, Tushar Chari, Aarti Kurtarkar and Satyam Acharya taught them drawing. A special wildlife session was conducted by Charan Desai and his team of SAWE for the children. Keatan Jadhav also conducted theatre sessions for the children.