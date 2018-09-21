‘Maintenance issue’ comes to the fore

MAPUSA: The issue of ‘maintenance’ of the Assonora water treatment plant, which provides potable water to Bardez taluka and a part of Bicholim taluka, has come to the fore following water crisis, which was faced during the Ganesh festival.

The plant has three units of 12 MLD, 30 MLD and 50 MLD water capacity, which on a normal day generate around 105 MLD of potable water, of which 101 MLD water is supplied to Bardez taluka and 4 MLD is supplied to a part of the Bicholim taluka.

The contract for maintenance of 50 MLD unit at the plant has expired some months back.

The pumps at 30 MLD and 12 MLD units are almost 25 years old. The work on 50 MLD unit at the plant had begun in 2007, and after missing several deadlines, it was made fully operational in 2012.

Following failure of three motors at 50 MLD unit, water supply was badly affected. The motors were damaged following power interruption.

Officials informed that the contract for the maintenance of 50 MLD unit got expired in April this year, and the unit is currently being maintained by the PWD.

“The maintenance period is over, and now we have to maintain it departmentally. The file pertaining to new maintenance contract of three years has been moved, and it is now with finance department, awaiting expenditure sanction. Tender has already been floated,” informed executive engineer V M Chavan.

Currently, only 12 MLD and 30 MLD units are working.

A PWD official informed that “we are taking risk by running all the motors and pumps at the same time following failure of motor at 50 MLD unit.”

A visit to the plant revealed that storage tanks at 30 MLD and 12 MLD units are in a bad condition, with cracks developed on them; also pipes are corroded.

The officials claimed that the use of chorine during the pre and post water treatment leads to corrosion of pipes.

The 50 MLD unit has 5 MLD water storage tank, 30 MLD unit has three water tanks of 1200 cubic metre, 1500 cubic meter and 2000 cubic metre capacity and 12 MLD unit has 2000 cubic metre-capacity tank.

The PWD has proposed to take up construction of new water tanks for 12 MLD unit and also for 30 MLD unit in phases, to increase water storing capacity.

The plant currently uses raw water from Tillari irrigation project and also pumps water from Par rivulet at Assonora, and sometimes water is drawn from the Amthane dam.

The total capacity of the plant is expected to be increased to 135 MLD of water from current 105 MLD.