Tiatr ‘Maim Pai Tim Maim Pai’ is another tale of loving parents sacrificing for their children who in return turn ungrateful. The tiatr is written and directed by Domnic Fernandes, a tragic tale of love, devotion, sacrifice and the suffering of parents.

Terezinha and Filipe are working in Kuwait. Their minor son, Mathew, is looked after by the grandmother in Goa. The two are working hard, to give their son the best in life. Unfortunately the son falls sick for which the mother has to return home, but the father continues working abroad. He wants to be with his son but the medical bills are piling and he has to earn. The son is healed with proper treatment and by the grace of God. When the son grows up, the father decides to return home with the hope that the son will look after them. With parents consent Mathew marries Glayde and the new bride starts dominating everyone. Watch the rest on stage as the melodrama unfolds.

The ‘tiatr’ has good dialogues and direction, but the first half could have recounted more. There are four acts to tell of the sickness and the life abroad. The pre-interval act is interesting and well executed. The second half unfolds the tragic fate of the parents. The cast has Evon in a superb act of the loving and suffering mother, Terezinha. Melisha is Glayde, quite evil as the scheming daughter-in-law. Mario de Vasco is cast well as Filipe, Joe Dicarpale is Anthony, a friend and Vilton is the dominated Mathew. Rehan, playing the younger Mathew has a lot to say and does his role in style. It is good to see youngsters doing well. The comedy has its moments. Fiona, Agnelo, Lino, Jackson and Albert had the audience in splits at times.

Alex (saxophone), Francis (trumpet), Ashley (keyboard), Favila (bass) and Magney (drums) provide good music. The opening song from Anthony San is nice. Good to see this veteran again. There are other songs by Piewina, Michelle, Tina, Anthony San, Marcus Vaz, Mario de Vasco, Albert, Dominic Fernandes and others. A solo for girls from the orphanages is the pick. It is recommended for the acting and direction.

