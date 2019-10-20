Maid held in gold theft case in Ponda

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Police on Saturday arrested a 48-year-old house maid for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh from a flat, based on a complaint lodged by the flat owner Ganesh Manerkar.

The accused maid is identified as Shainaz Nalvatar, resident of Shapur Ponda and native of Karnataka.

According to police the accused maid committed theft of three gold ornaments weighing 36 grams and worth Rs 1 lakh, which was kept in the cupboard.

The complainant had seen the ornaments in July and when he opened the cupboard in October he found it missing.

During the investigation police have learnt that the accused woman has mortgaged the gold and the process to recover the same has been initiated.

In this matter an offense has been registered on the accused under Section 381 of IPC and further investigation is in progress.