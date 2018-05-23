Mahila Cong approaches Governor over 33% reservation for women in state assemblies, Parliament

PANAJI: The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, on Tuesday, urged the Governor Mridula Sinha to use her office to impress upon the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state assemblies, which has been a long-pending demand of the public.

“We had submitted a representation to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and had urged him that he should convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the demand for 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies but till date nothing has happened. Today, we called upon the Goa Governor, who is a lady herself and who could understand the plight of women, to further our demand,” said GPMC president Pratima Coutinho.

She said that the government should also modify the Laadli Laxmi Scheme so as to provide its benefit to the girl child prior to marriage.

“Due to Laadli Laxmi Scheme, women are harassed by their families as both the mother’s side as well as in-laws tries to claim the amount,” said Coutinho.

She informed that the Mahila Congress also put forward several demands before the Governor, which included 33 per cent reservation for women in all Goa government committees, corporations and boards.

It has also been demanded that the Goa government should adopt Maharashtra model and increase the reservation for women in the local bodies to 50 per cent from current 33 per cent.

The demands also include separate women’s cell at all police stations in the state under the independent charge of a female police officer.