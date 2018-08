Fatorda police arrested state Mahila chief Pratima Coutinho and 6 other Congress workers for allegedly obstructing work at Salcete sub-registrar.The Congress workers were protesting the delay that people had to face to get any document including Birth certificates.The delays could be as long as 3 -4 month. Sub-registrar says that he can’t do anything as he that staff he has asked for is still not assigned to him.

Please like & share: