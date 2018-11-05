Mahadev vows to strive for defeat of Shirodkar

PONDA: Wounded by the induction of former Congress veteran Subhash Shirodkar into the BJP, former minister Mahadev Naik on Sunday vowed to strive hard for the defeat of Shirodkar in the forthcoming by-poll to the Shiroda constituency.

Addressing a workers’ meeting at Shiroda, Mahadev Naik said, “Presently my only aim is to work hard for the defeat of Subhash Shirodkar… I am sure that the people of Shiroda too want to teach him (Shirodkar) a lesson.”

However, he did not spell out his future course of action – whether he will contest the by-poll or join any other political party.

Mahadev Naik said, “Let the by-election schedule be declared… Soon after that I will clear my stand. Moreover I want to meet my workers and understand their views.”

Shirodkar was inducted into the BJP last month when Naik was in the US.

The Sunday’s meeting was attended by at least 200 people, who were mostly BJP workers including BJP Shiroda block president Suraj Naik, ZP member Deepak Naik and others.

Mahadev Naik blamed state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar and other office-bearers of the party for his defeat during the last assembly elections.

“The BJP has always used and discarded the people belonging to the Bahujan Samaj… That’s why the people had voted against them during the last assembly elections restricting the party’s tally to 13 seats,” he remarked.

Elaborating his accusation, he said, “Ramesh Tawadkar and Anant Shet were denied BJP tickets although they had worked hard; the BJP worked against us during the last assembly elections to defeat me and Ganesh Gaonkar.”

The former Shiroda MLA said that Tendulkar should have resigned as the state BJP chief when the party’s tally came down to 13 seats.

He called Shirodkar a habitual defector who had left his party several times in the past.

“Shirodkar maligned the BJP by claiming that no development has taken place in Shiroda in the last ten years,” Mahadev Naik said adding that BJP workers in Shiroda are extremely upset about the recent political developments.

“And the state BJP president has not even uttered a word about it,” Naik said, demanding an apology from Shirodkar for insulting the BJP workers.

The former minister exhorted the workers to work hard for the defeat of Shirodkar in the forthcoming by-election.