Madkaikar suffers brain stroke in Mumbai, undergoes surgery

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar on Tuesday underwent a surgery in a Mumbai hospital after he suffered a brain stroke while staying in a hotel in the financial capital of the country.

Disclosing this piece of information to ‘The Navhind Times’ over the phone, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that Madkaikar suffered the brain stroke early Tuesday morning while he was in a starred hotel in Mumbai.

He was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital which is located in Versova, Mumbai.

“A surgery was performed on him early morning, and the doctors have said that it was successful,” Rane said adding that Madkaikar is responding well to the

treatment.

Upon receiving the information about Madkaikar’s health, Rane along with medical superintendent of the Goa Medical College Dr Shivanand Bandekar rushed to Mumbai on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t meet Madkaikar. I just saw him, as he was sedated. I had a detailed meeting with the team of doctors at the hospital, which is examining him. The doctors have kept him under observation for the next 72 hours,” Rane said.

He informed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to businessman Anil Ambani, who owns the hospital, requesting him to provide the best healthcare and special attention to Madkaikar.

“I am in touch with the doctors and monitoring it (treatment) actively… we will take a detailed review of Madkaikar’s health after 72 hours,” Rane said.