Madkaikar returns to state after five months of hospitalisation

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Kumbharjua MLA and former power minister Pandurang Madkaikar, who had been recuperating from a brain stroke for the last five months in a Mumbai-based hospital, has returned to Goa.

Sources said the former minister has been incapacitated and undergoing physiotherapy for partial paralysis.

It was further informed that the Kumbharjua MLA will not be able to meet public for at least next couple of months.

Madkaikar was dropped from the state cabinet in

September due to his illness.

Speaker of the state legislative assembly Pramod Sawant has been officially informed about the return of the Kumbharjua MLA to Goa by his family.