Madkaikar questioned over charges of inducing voters

PANAJI: The Old Goa police have questioned the former Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar in connection with the two separate first information reports (FIRs) registered against him on charges of allegedly bribing/inducing voters ahead of the recently held state assembly polls.

Sources informed that Madkaikar admitted that Rs 500 coupons in question were distributed by his trust, but said that it was before the implementation of the model code of conduct. According to sources, coupons worth Rs 20 lakh were reportedly distributed by the trust run by Madkaikar to the people in Cumbharjua constituency.

The coupons were procured from Goa Bagayatdar, the police had said.

Even though Madkaikar has denied having done anything illegal, police are verifying whether the coupons in question were also distributed during the model code of conduct.

The police are also probing whether additional coupons were purchased from Goa Bagayatdar, the sources added.

According to police, there were allegations that Madkaikar had indulged in illegal activity of distributing gift coupons of Rs 500 each along with the party (BJP) manifesto to the electors of Cumbharjua constituency. While in another case Madkaikar was accused of inducing a group to support him.

The police have also questioned Madkaikar in connection with the second case, however, he denied the allegations, informed sources.

According to the police, the investigation in these two cases is on and some more people will be examined.

Earlier this month, Old Goa police had registered the two separate FIRs against Madkaikar under sections of IPC including 171 B, (Bribery—Whoever, gives a gratification to any person with the object of inducing him or any other person to exercise any electoral right or of rewarding any person for having exercised any such right).

Madkaikar was also charged under the sections of Representation of Peoples Act, the police had said.