Madkaikar convalescing in ICU

PANAJI: Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar, who had undergone a surgery on Tuesday after he suffered a brain stroke in Mumbai, is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

The operation was performed on him to remove a blood clot from his brain.

According to highly placed sources in the state administration, Madkaikar is reported to have made pupillary responses when he was called on by top officials of the state on Tuesday in the Mumbai hospital after his surgery.

The minister, who suffered the brain stroke early Tuesday morning while staying at a starred hotel in Mumbai, will continue to remain under observation in the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Versova, Mumbai, for another 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude, who paid a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, told ‘The Navhind Times’ over the phone that Madkaikar has been under close observation of a senior neuro-specialist.

“Currently Madkaikar is on a ventilator, and is unconscious. He, however, is responding well to the medication. He is under observation of a team of doctors headed by the neurosurgeon Dr Hrishikesh Sarkar,” Gaude said, adding that Madkaikar’s family members are in Mumbai.

The Madkaikar family is also accompanied by their family doctor.