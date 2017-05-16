Madkaikar assures uninterrupted power supply during rains

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Pointing out that the state electricity department has put all efforts and manpower to ensure uninterrupted power supply during monsoon, Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar on Tuesday said that the department is taking every step to control frequent power shutdowns.

Speaking to reporters in Porvorim after a review meeting with North Goa MLAs and department officials on issues of power supply, Madkaikar said, “Pre-monsoon works are currently in progress at the panchayat and municipal level. In order to avoid repeated power shutdowns during monsoon, we are adopting all precautionary measures.”

He also said that the department will soon procure new transformers, electricity poles, conductors and other equipment which will enable the department to clear frequent technical failures and provide uninterrupted power supply to people.

He said that during monsoon, most major power disturbances are caused when big trees fall on the main lines as they come through forest areas and the department faces a lot of hardships to obtain permission from the forest department to clear such trees.

Madkaikar said that the department has already started the work of underground cabling in the first phase where Panaji, Margao and Vasco cities have been covered and now the department intends to cover the coastal areas followed by the forest areas of the state.

He informed that the work order on aerial bunched cables has been approved by the department which will cover 1,000 kilometres where underground cabling is not possible due to lack of land.

Power woes persist in Porvorim

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

People of some areas in Porvorim including Goa Journalist Housing Colony, Ekta Nagar, Pundalik Nagar, Goa Housing Board Colony and others are having sleepless nights over the past two days due to constant power interruptions.

According to affected people, there are power interruptions in event of slight increase in air speed and slight drizzle with senior citizens and students suffering the most.

People are also apprehensive about robbers striking them in the cover of darkness. In the past, two cases of stealing of four-wheelers from the journalist colony were reported.

In the near future also, people of Porvorim will have to bear power cuts as the power department has planned a general power shutdown for maintenance of main power station, stated official sources in the power department at Porvorim.

The source also informed that the fitting of LED bulbs and conversion of part of 11KV overhead power supply line to underground cables by GSIDC near Maruti Sai Service showroom will also be causing inconvenience to the power consumers.

He also said that the power shutdowns and interruptions over the past two days were caused as power supply from outside state got disrupted. Power was also disrupted during the fitting of LED bulbs.

‘State to have solar power policy’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar on Tuesday announced that state government will formulate solar power policy within next two months as it has decided not to bid for coal block meant for power generation.

“Our plan is to generate solar power in the state and within two months, the state government will come up with solar power policy as it has no intension to generate power from coal blocks. Hence, the state will not participate in any auction to buy coal blocks,” said Madkaikar while speaking to media persons in Porvorim.

“I don’t feel that we will require to produce power as our requirement is relatively low when compared to other states and the maintenance cost of coal power plant is higher whereas the supply of power in market is low, hence we will buy and at the same time we will produce our own solar power,” he added.

He said that there are many companies who are keen to set up solar power plant in Goa and they have even approached the state government in last one month, and once government formulates a proper policy in this regard, it would finalise a company to set up a solar power generation plant in the state.

Madkaikar informed that the government has decided to discontinue the Jyotirmay Goa Scheme under which it provided three LED bulbs to Goans, and instead announced that through a central funded scheme, the government will distribute bulbs, fans, tube lights at cost price to Goans.

“The response to Jyotirmay Goa Scheme was poor. That is why we have decided to discontinue it and implement a new Centre-funded scheme for which we will only have to provide office and distribution centre for the firm which will be implementing the scheme,” he said.

“Approximately only 70 per cent of Goans came forward to avail LED bulbs under the Jyotirmay scheme which is quite low as per our expectation. Hence we have decided to discontinue the said scheme and soon implement a new scheme of central government,” he said.

He further said that the installation of LED street lights on 1,80,000 poles across Goa will be completed by June-end for which the government is spending a whooping Rs 100 crore.

Lobo for moratorium on new commercial power connections till supply to residents improves

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Deputy Speaker and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Tuesday demanded that no power supply connection should be given to commercial establishment till power supply to the residents is improved right from the stretch of Sinquerim to Baga.

“People along the coastal belts are facing hardships due to low voltage but the number of hotels is increasing day-by-day. No improvement in electricity infrastructure is happening. So I have requested the power minister to stop issuing commercial connections in my constituency and adjoining areas,” said Lobo while speaking to reporters in Porvorim.

He also said that he would write to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar demanding to suspend the connections to the commercial establishments in the coastal areas unless the department improves the power supply.

He urged the power minister to upgrade the Saligao and Candolim sub-stations, provide another 33kv feeder line to Nagoa sub-station and have underground cabling from Porvorim to Saligao sub-station.

“There will be an increase of more than 1,000 rooms in next one year along the coastal belt. I have asked the Power Minister to prepare an estimate for new sub-station and start the process for acquiring land for the same. There are also requirements of 30 new transformers right from Sinquerim to Baga and to fulfil all my demands, I feel the government will have to spend Rs 100-150 crore,” he added.

Responding to Lobo’s demand, Madkaikar said, “Power supply to commercial establishments in coastal belt will not be stopped as it will send a wrong message and people will shy away from investing money in commercial sector. We have enough power to cater to all the needs.”

Meanwhile, former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienker said that Madkaikar has assured to replace the existing meters with new smart meters in Panaji, and also adopt Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for Panaji and adjoining areas to monitor and control power supply which will help in solving power outages in areas where power demand is more.

Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye urged the power minister to complete the pending work of underground cabling and to replace streetlights.

Aldona MLA Glenn Ticlo demanded setting up of a sub-station in his constituency and to replace all the existing conductors. Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar also demanded to upgrade Bicholim sub-station and also requested the department to provide a crane-mounted vehicle as the electricity staff faces difficulties in pruning branches of trees or while conducting repair work.

Madkaikar assured to address all the requirements of the MLAs and their respective constituencies after working out a proper plan with the department officials.