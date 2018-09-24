Madgaum bank looking at three-pronged revival plan

MARGAO: The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank on Sunday decided to implement a revival plan to help improve performance of the bank, that has been incurring losses, and avoid meeting the fate of the Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank.

Though the bank’s board of directors said they were confident of bringing the bank out of the losses, shareholders said the bank is in the danger zone. At the 46th annual general body meeting held on Sunday, the board of directors discussed a three-step revival plan while shareholders demanded an inquiry into the bank’s bad loans.

“We have approached the government and are confident that we will be able to bring the bank back in the business. In the next two months, with the help of the government, we will make this possible,” said bank chairman Kishore Narvekar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had three years ago issued strictures on the bank not to issue any loans and last year asked to stop opening of cash credit (CC) accounts. They had also asked the bank to allow people to withdraw fixed deposits (FD) only on maturity.

With these strictures in place, the RBI also asked the Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank last year to submit a revival plan. Based on this, the bank submitted a three-step plan, including sale of assets and bank branches through auction, writing off loans and floating a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for staff of the bank.

“Any further restrictions will be troublesome. We have decided to write off some NPAs, but only for the books, so we can show that we have a profit of around Rs 7 crore. These loans will not be wiped off, but only for the books,” said bank director Atul Krishna Verlekar.

But despite the revival plan, shareholders said they are sceptical and demanded an inquiry into bad loans. “The bank is in the danger zone, it was hospitalised and now it is on ventilators. There is no accountability and we demand an inquiry into the loans during the term of former chairman. Ideally, a CBI inquiry should be done, but if it is not possible, the bank should initiate an inquiry of their own with an auditor,” said shareholder Chandan Nayak.