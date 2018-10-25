Mackerels, sardines still hold the sway in city fish market

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

People of Tiswadi have not yet reposed their faith in the big-sized fish sold in the Panaji municipal market, and go for the small-sized fish caught by ramponnkars and other traditional fishers.

As the `formalin-in-fish’ row is at the back of their mind, Goans do not opt for big-sized fish, bringing down the prices of varieties of fish which once held sway in the market.

The women fish vendors in the city fish market now sell mostly small fish like hilsa, sardines, moonfish, white belly fish, tonguefish, squids, milkfish, small prawns, baby mackerels and baby kingfish.

Some of them also sell bombil (Bombay ducks).

On Wednesday morning, the buyers were seen haggling for sardines, moonfish and white belly fish whose prices ranged

from Rs 50 to Rs 100 for a ‘vantto’.

The fish vendors said that Goans prefer buying the fish which is caught by traditional fishers.

The fish usually comes from Dona Paula, Caranzalem, Nirla, Shirdona and other parts of the state.