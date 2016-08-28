Macazana locals threaten stir over power woes

MACAZANA: The villagers of Macazana have threatened to come out on the streets to protest against the failure of the electricity department to address their woes of erratic power supply.

The villagers informed that they had made a representation to the electricity department officials recently and had requested them to carry out maintenance of power lines and clear branches that are leaning over the overhead wires.

They said the representation was also made to local MLA Rajan Naik as well as Power Minister Milind Naik but to no avail and the assurances given by the electricity department officials have fallen on deaf ears.

The villagers informed that if the authorities fail to act they will be left with no option but to come out on the streets and get their grievances addressed.