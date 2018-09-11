Luxury cruise liner ‘MV Viking Orion’ arrives in state

NT NETWORK

The first luxury cruise liner of this season ‘MV Viking Orion’ arrived at Mormugao Port, kicking off the tourism circuit for the year 2018-2019 of Goa.

This is the maiden visit of MV Viking Orion to Mormugao Port wherein it has brought in 884 foreign guests and 470 crew members to the state from Mumbai Port via Muscat.

The cruise liner was originated from Athens. With the arrival of the first cruise liner, the luxury cruise season on the tourism circuit of Goa for the year 2018-19 was officially thrown open.

This year the Mormugao Port is expecting to host around 39 foreign luxury cruise liners at its cruise berth terminal as compared to the last years cruise season where Mormugao Port had hosted around 32 luxury cruise liners.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman incharge of Mormugao Port Trust G P Rai said, “This year we are expecting to host around 39 luxury cruise liners and around 55,000 tourists to visit the state with the increase of 25 percent tourists as compared to the last year”.

Rai visited the cruise liner at the cruise berth terminal along with the heads of department, deputy commandant of CISF and extended a warm welcome to the Master Capt Rune Lockling. The Master Lockling was impressed over the gesture and arrangement made to welcome the tourists on their arrival at Mormugao Port.

“Goa is a much favoured tourist destination for cruise passengers on the West coast of India due to its rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, heritage monuments and world famous cuisine which blends the East and West cultures”, said Master Lockling and have further recalled the visit of their sister cruise ship MV Viking Sun to Mormugao Port during the last cruise tourism season on April 6.

The chairman incharge of MPT also updated the Master about the cruise ships that are scheduled to arrive at Mormugao during the current season.

The Master of the cruise liner and the chairman incharge MPT later exchanged commemorative plaques as a gesture of goodwill and friendship. The customs and immigration and the CISF have done a commendable job in facilitating the smooth transition of the first cruise ship and guests on board. The visiting guests and crew availed the facilities provided by local tour operators Trail Blazer India Pvt Ltd., to explore the beaches and other tourists spots in Goa.

The visiting guests were immediately taken for sight-seeing tours across Goa in luxury coaches and taxis by the travel agents. The vessel sailed to its further voyage to Colombo Sri Lanka later in the evening.

M/s Inchcape Shipping Services were the Shipping Agents for the cruise liner and provided the necessary logistical support to the vessel.