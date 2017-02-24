Lure of windfall brings their ‘downfall’

AMRESH PARAB | NT

PANAJI : Lottery has always been a lure for people. Some people win it and amass a fortune, while the others lose their money when ‘lady luck’ refuses to smile at them. But in today’s tech-savvy Goa some unsuspecting people lose their money when they fall for lottery swindles effected by fraudsters.

A retired high school teacher from South Goa reportedly lost around Rs 17 lakh to a lottery scam last year, and there have been similar incidents reported throughout the state, the police have said.

According to the police, a fraudster sends SMSs, chat messages or emails to unsuspecting people informing that they have won a lottery which carries huge prize amount. In order to claim the prize money, the fraudster tells the person that he/she needs to pay taxes, fees and various charges in advance.

Falling for the story and anxious to lap up the ‘windfall’, the person deposits money in various bank accounts as directed by fraudster and end up losing his hard-earned money.

Referring to the case of a retired high school teacher, the police have said the victim received an SMS which said that she had won Rs 4 lakh (actually in British currency) in a ‘lucky promo’ lottery draw.

This scam is linked to Nigerian frauds, the police believe.

The victim was also asked to provide her details so that she can claim the money. Soon the details were sent to the email ID mentioned in the SMS. She was subsequently contacted over the phone by the accused, who under some or the other pretext asked her to deposit money in bank accounts.

In order to claim the prize she was asked to deposit money towards tax, lottery fees, clearance charges and so on.

The fraudster had also asked her not to divulge to anyone the details pertaining to the lottery.

The victim, who did not suspect anything fishy continued depositing money in different bank accounts as directed and ended up depositing a total of Rs 17 lakh, the police said.

Police investigation has revealed that the bank accounts in which the victim deposited the money and the mobile phone numbers which were used by the fraudster to communicate with the victim were reportedly obtained on fake documents.

(SERIES CONCLUDED)