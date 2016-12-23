Lukewarm response to Centre’s volunteer scheme for govt schools

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With poor response forthcoming in Goa for the Vidyanjali School Volunteer Programme of the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development, the department of education has now geared up to attract volunteers for participating in the same.

The particular educational programme was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during review of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in June 2015, wherein he desired that the Union HRD Ministry may explore the possibility of professionals being encouraged to volunteer their services in government schools.

The resulting Vidyanjali programme, which is an initiative to enhance community and private sector involvement in government-run elementary schools across the country under the overall aegis of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, was piloted across 20 states including Goa, during the conference of the ministers of education of these states, held in February 2016.

Director of education G P Bhat told this daily on Friday that the Vidyanjali School Volunteer Programme has already been launched in Goa, however, the response to it is not as per the expectation. “In fact, we need resource persons such as retired teachers, headmasters, skilled persons in the field of education, and even medical practitioners voluntarily participating in this programme,” he added, maintaining that these volunteers need to provide knowledge to the students, in the field of their expertise.

The Union HRD Ministry is looking at some basic qualifications and credibility in the volunteers, in the field of education, in various faculties. Volunteers, however, cannot supplement the work of teachers by aiding them in the classroom, as the Right to Education Act does not permit such type of teaching. They will only be allowed to help with non-scholastic activities such as reading and theatre.

Speaking further, the director of education said that volunteers participating in the particular educational programme are not entitled to any honorarium or payment. “This may be one of the reasons for lack of response to the scheme,” he mentioned, observing that the department of education is hopeful of volunteers forthcoming to disseminate knowledge to the students of the government schools under the scheme.

Government schools where large numbers of poor and disadvantaged children study, often lag behind in terms of quality. While the exercise through volunteers is not aimed at assessing how these schools benefit from these lateral initiatives, it is hoped that sessions pertaining to reading, creative writing, public speaking, play acting and preparing story books with children, helmed by volunteers would make at least a small difference.

Bhat further said that although the scheme has been already launched in Goa, it would be effectively implemented in the state from the academic year 2017-18.

Patience, empathy and life experience are the three skills expected from the volunteers participating in this programme. Indian citizens as well as a foreign national of Indian origin, with an OCI card are eligible to apply for participation in this programme.