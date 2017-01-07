Luizinho to contest polls from Navelim

MARGAO: Agreeing to the demands of his supporters, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro has finally decided to contest the Goa assembly polls from Navelim on Congress ticket.

“It is not good to be stubborn. Politicians should learn to hear the voices of people. Respecting their sentiments, I said yes to contest the election from Navelim, provided they (supporters) lead the campaign and are with me,” said Faleiro on Saturday.

Hundreds of Congress and Faleiro’s supporters rushed at his Borda residence on Saturday and demanded that he contest the election.

Stating that during a screening committee meeting, there was a suggestion that he should contest the forthcoming polls, Faleiro said, “I had said no, as I was willing to promote youngsters and new faces. But the demand of the supporters is growing and I could not refuse them, though I really did not want to contest.”

A former chief minister, Faleiro said that he never had any personal agenda but always wanted to serve the party. “When Congress lost the 2012 election when I was in Delhi, madam Sonia Gandhi asked me to take over as the state party president and to reactivate the party. I did it to the best of my ability and brought it up to this level,” he said.